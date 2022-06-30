Korean chef cooks country’s specialty, narrates process in Hindi. Watch

Different Korean web series showcased on various OTT platforms have not just earned Indian fans but the country’s cuisine shown on them has also sparked people’s interest. There are several videos on the Internet which capture people trying out various Korean dishes. Just like this one shared by an Instagram user who goes by Chef Kim.

Hailing from Korea, he is presently working in New Delhi. His Insta page is filled with various videos of him preparing delicious recipes. His recent one is the same with a wholesome twist. This video shows him narrating his cooking process in Hindi while cooking a dish called Japchae.

“Hi guys today I gonna introduce #veganjapchae with #Hindi,” he wrote while posting the video. “Japchae is authentic Korean food easy to make and delicious!!” he added. He also explained the recipe in detail in the rest of the caption.

The clip opens to show him saying in Hindi that he is going to make Japchae. Throughout the rest of the video, he explains the different ingredients using which he prepares the dish.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few, who regularly follow the chef, also shared how they like his videos.

“I have to agree, easy and delicious! Superb as always,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your Hindi is cute, but your all recipes look yummy,” posted another. “Your Hindi was awesome,” shared a third. “Your recipes and Hindi… Such an inspiration,” expressed a fourth.

