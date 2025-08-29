Korean man sings ‘Zaalima’ at his Indian brother-in-law’s wedding, internet loves it

A heartwarming video of a Korean man singing the popular Hindi song ‘Zaalima’ at his Indian brother-in-law’s wedding has gone viral on social media. The video shows him performing with great enthusiasm and emotion, leaving guests impressed and viewers online charmed by his effort. A Korean man, Jongsoo Lee, sang ‘Zaalima’ at his brother-in-law’s wedding.(@mylovefromkorea17/Instagram)

The video was shared by Neha Arora on Instagram with the caption, “My Korean husband sang a Hindi song for my brother's marriage”.

In the video, Jongsoo Lee is seen singing while glancing at the lyrics on his phone. Instagram users are impressed by his fluency and pronunciation, praising how effortlessly he performed the Hindi song.

Indian songs often have a universal appeal, with their melodies, rhythms, and emotions loved by people across the world.

Many enjoy the rich mix of music and lyrics, and even those who do not understand Hindi often connect with the tune and feeling of the song.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 27, 2025, and has since then garnered 5 lakh views and more than 33,000 likes.

Arora has also shared videos of her Korean husband meeting her family, capturing special moments like her father playing with their child and her grandmother meeting him for the first time.

Social media reacts:

The video quickly gained attention online, with social media users expressing delight and admiration.

Many praised Jongsoo Lee for his sweet and fluent singing, while others commented on the heartwarming cross-cultural moment.

One of the users, Prachi, commented, “This is the sweetest thing on the internet.”

A second user commented, “After listening to his melodious voice, I forgot the real one.”

“He knows the song lyrics better than me,” another user with a hint of wit commented.