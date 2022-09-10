Koreans groove to songs from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Ram Leela. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show foreigners grooving to various Indian songs. There is now a latest addition to that list. It shows a group of Koreans dancing to two songs from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

An Indian content creator who is staying in South Korea posted the video. It shows a part of a programme where the participants wowed everyone with their performances to Nagada Sang Dhol and Tattad Tattad.

The original poster also shared a detailed caption along with the video to describe more about the event where the group danced. “It is always great to see foreigners imbibing your culture. Thank you @ifsc_2022 for hosting this event. We enjoyed all the performances. This event was organized to pre celebrate Chuseok festival (Korean Thanksgiving festival). It is also called Hangavi which means mid autumn festival or harvest moon festival. It is a major mid-autumn harvest festival and a three-day holiday in South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon. Meanwhile did you notice that kid,” she posted.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Awesome,” shared another. “So sweet,” expressed a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.