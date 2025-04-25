‘Kuch thodi si gadbad ho gayi hai Pahalgam may’: Tourists in Kashmir slammed for downplaying deadly attack

Amid one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, a few videos of tourists visiting Kashmir have gone viral on social media, especially X. The people featured in the clips asked others to visit Jammu and Kashmir. Social media users, however, were not happy and accused them of downplaying the Pahalgam attack by using phrases like ‘Thodi si gadbad’ or ‘Choti si baat hai’. The deserted main market in Pahalgam after a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

“Humlog yehan Kashmir may aye hue hai, bahut maze kar rahe hai. Kuch thodi si gadbad ho gayi hai yehan Pahalgam may,” a woman in one of the videos is heard saying with a smile. She is surrounded by others who are seen nodding their heads in agreement.

“Koi aisi baat nehi hai, sab shant hai… koi aisi baat nehi hai,” the woman continues as she urges others to visit Kashmir. The group then refers to the attack by saying, “Ye to chota mota chalta he rahta hai”.

In another video, a few tourists say that they are exploring Kashmir a day after the attack and talk about the beauty of the place.

Social media is fuming:

Similar videos have also made their way onto X and enraged social media users. Reacting to one such video, an individual wrote, “Shame. It reflects on their upbringing.” Another added, “Shameless people.” A third remarked, “Oh my God, it’s just a small incident that happened. Is that what they are saying!!!”

The deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam left 26 people dead and several injured. This new wave of unrest in the region has further strained the relationship between India and Pakistan.

Following the deadly attack, India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups in the region and has downgraded its ties with its neighbouring country since then. The punitive measures India took included suspending the Indus Water Treaty for the first time and the border closure, among other things.