Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Kuch thodi si gadbad ho gayi hai Pahalgam may’: Tourists in Kashmir slammed for downplaying deadly attack

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 25, 2025 08:05 AM IST

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The deadly attack claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Amid one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, a few videos of tourists visiting Kashmir have gone viral on social media, especially X. The people featured in the clips asked others to visit Jammu and Kashmir. Social media users, however, were not happy and accused them of downplaying the Pahalgam attack by using phrases like ‘Thodi si gadbad’ or ‘Choti si baat hai’.

The deserted main market in Pahalgam after a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
The deserted main market in Pahalgam after a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

“Humlog yehan Kashmir may aye hue hai, bahut maze kar rahe hai. Kuch thodi si gadbad ho gayi hai yehan Pahalgam may,” a woman in one of the videos is heard saying with a smile. She is surrounded by others who are seen nodding their heads in agreement.

Also Read: Couple in viral Pahalgam dance video, mistaken for Navy officer Vinay Narwal and wife, speaks out

“Koi aisi baat nehi hai, sab shant hai… koi aisi baat nehi hai,” the woman continues as she urges others to visit Kashmir. The group then refers to the attack by saying, “Ye to chota mota chalta he rahta hai”.

In another video, a few tourists say that they are exploring Kashmir a day after the attack and talk about the beauty of the place.

Social media is fuming:

Similar videos have also made their way onto X and enraged social media users. Reacting to one such video, an individual wrote, “Shame. It reflects on their upbringing.” Another added, “Shameless people.” A third remarked, “Oh my God, it’s just a small incident that happened. Is that what they are saying!!!”

Also Read: ‘He was shot in the head’: Pahalgam attack victim’s cousin recalls heartbreaking phone call

The deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam left 26 people dead and several injured. This new wave of unrest in the region has further strained the relationship between India and Pakistan.

Following the deadly attack, India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups in the region and has downgraded its ties with its neighbouring country since then. The punitive measures India took included suspending the Indus Water Treaty for the first time and the border closure, among other things.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Kuch thodi si gadbad ho gayi hai Pahalgam may’: Tourists in Kashmir slammed for downplaying deadly attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On