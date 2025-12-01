'Leave India, give up citizenship': Lawyer's viral X post sparks online debate

An X post urging Indians to “leave India” and “give up Indian citizenship” has triggered a heated discussion on social media. Taking to X, user Pranay Maheshwari, who, according to his social media bio, is a lawyer by profession, advised users to move abroad for a better lifestyle and relocate for the sake of their families’ future. The user advised Indians to take up new citizenships, saying that there are hundreds of better nations to build from zero.(Unsplash/Representational pic)

“Leave India, if you can. It’s time, leave as early as possible. Give up the Indian Citizenship, if you can. All for the sake of both you & your family’s future. Build a life in 100s of countries which offer better Lifestyle, Respect, Quality of Life than India. That’s it, move out,” Maheshwari wrote in an X post.

In the following tweet, he advised Indians to take up new citizenships, saying that there are hundreds of better nations to build from zero. “Earn the PR, take up new Citizenships. There's nothing wrong nor morally incorrect with giving up Indian Citizenship. The world has a hundred better nations to build from zero,” he said.

How did social media react?

Maheshwari’s comment quickly sparked a discussion online, drawing strong disagreement from users who argued that leaving the country is neither a universal solution nor a practical one.

One user responded with a detailed post, explaining that the belief that life is automatically better abroad is unrealistic. “The grass always looks greener on the other side, but every country comes with its own set of problems. I’ve seen it in the US, the UK, Australia, and across Europe. So where exactly is this perfect place we’re all supposed to run to? India isn’t flawless, and yes, the taxes we pay don’t always reflect in the facilities we get. But this is still home: a place whose strengths and shortcomings we understand. Instead of giving up on it, I’d rather contribute, grow, and build a better future right here. Hope isn’t found by leaving. Sometimes, it’s found by staying and shaping the change you want to see,” the comment read.

Others shared similar sentiments, pointing out that India’s diversity offers people the chance to build fulfilling lives within the country itself. “India is a big country. I think you can create the life of your dreams here as well, as long as you select the right place to live in. I have travelled a lot and have friends & relatives across the globe. Believe me there is no perfect country,” one user wrote.

Some also criticised the tone of the original post, calling it preachy and unreasonable. “If you preach something, do it first. I would love if you moved out first,” one user said.

“Don’t try to impose your ideas on others. First set an example by leaving India, then preach,” added another.