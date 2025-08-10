Lion makes hilarious escape as lioness arrives with cubs for babysitting. Video

Wildlife often offers glimpses into the humorous and unexpected side of animal behaviour, and a recent video is proving just that. Shared by wildlife photographer Jacques Briam, the clip features a lion who seems to be doing his best to avoid an unexpected babysitting session. A viral clip showed a male lion retreating when a lioness approached with cubs, sparking humorous reactions from viewers online.(Instagram/jacquesbriam)

The short video begins with a male lion calmly sitting in the middle of the wild, surveying his surroundings. Moments later, a female lion strides into the frame, accompanied by her playful cubs. As soon as the male spots them, he abruptly gets to his feet, turns around and strolls away, almost as if trying to pretend he had not noticed their arrival. The mother, unfazed by his retreat, continues walking confidently with her cubs in tow, leaving viewers amused at the lion’s apparent reluctance to share parenting duties.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts to ‘urgent errand’ moment

The video was posted online with a tongue-in-cheek caption that read, “When you hear ‘your turn to babysit’... and suddenly remember a very urgent errand.” It has already garnered over 181k views, with many social media users amused by the male lion’s behaviour.

One viewer laughed, “So all men are the same regardless of the species.” Another joked, “That lion just remembered he had to ‘check on the herd’ somewhere very far away.” A third remarked, “This is the most relatable wildlife video I have seen all year.” Someone else added, “The female looks like she knew exactly what he was doing but did not care.” Another comment read, “That walk away was the definition of guilt.” A user quipped, “He’s definitely pulling the classic ‘if I pretend not to see them, they are not my problem’ move,” while another summed it up with, “That lioness is a queen handling it all by herself.”