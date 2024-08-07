Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya marks 6 years of ‘alcohol-free life’

Giving up alcohol can prove to be a tough decision for many, and when someone does that, it is a feat worth celebrating. Liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya did that while taking to Instagram. He announced how he has been “alcohol-free” for six years. His post, expectedly, went viral and left people inspired. The image shows Siddharth Mallya, the son of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who shared about his journey to becoming alcohol-free. (Instagram/@sidmallya)

“Today marks 6 years of no drinking. A reminder for anyone who needs it… YOU are the only one who knows what’s best for you. YOU are the only person you have to answer to. YOU are the only one who has the power to make the changes you want to make,” he wrote and wrapped up his post with a picture.

Take a look at the post here:

The viral post has received several likes, including one from his wife, Jasmine Santiago. The couple got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony. The event was hosted at Vijay Mallya’s estate in Hertfordshire, UK, and attended by family and friends.

Siddharth Mallya’s Instagram post further prompted people to share varied reactions. From asking him questions to congratulating him on giving up alcohol, people shared different comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

An Instagram user wrote, “Sir, you are truly inspiring many people.” Another added, “Happy 6th.”

While a third commented, “Amazing, looking for the same change in life,” a fourth wrote, “Yes, Siddhartha, absolutely the power within you can change any behaviour you are suffering with. And you did it, and you are the inspiration for others.” A few also used fire of heart emoticons to show their reactions to the share.

Back in 2020, Siddharth Mallya shared a Facebook video talking about his decision to give up alcohol. He started by saying that many may question why a man “coming from an alcohol family” is talking about giving up drinking. He expressed how he decided to give up this habit to protect his mental health.

What are your thoughts on Siddharth Mallya’s “alcohol-free life” post?