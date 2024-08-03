Vijay Mallya seen in new pics from son Sidhartha Mallya’s Indian wedding

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was photographed participating in traditional Hindu rituals at his son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding in June this year. New photographs of the ceremony were shared on Instagram by the official wedding photographer earlier this week. Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya at his son's wedding(Instagram/@angelswith_photography)

Sidhartha Mallya married his girlfriend Jasmine Santiago in a lavish wedding at his father’s sprawling Hertfordshire estate in the UK on June 23. The Christian wedding ceremony was followed by a traditional Hindu wedding at the $14 million mansion of Vijay Mallya, called Ladywalk estate.

Located in the sleepy English village of Tewin in Hertfordshire, Ladywalk sits on 30 acres of land. The sprawling estate served as the venue for Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine’s big fat Indian wedding, which was attended by several high-profile guests besides close friends and family members.

News photos shared by wedding photographers “Angels With Dirty Faces” on Instagram show Vijay Mallya dressed in an ethnic maroon outfit with golden embroidery. The 68-year-old was seen wearing glasses, solitaire earring and a watch.

Take a look at the pics below:

The picture shows Vijay Mallya along with his first wife, Samira Tyabjee, son Sidhartha Mallya and daughter-in-law Jasmine. The bride wore a maroon lehenga, while Tyabjee was dressed in a silk saree.

Sidhartha Mallya is the son of Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee. An actor and author, he and his wife left for their Greek honeymoon shortly after the wedding.

Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya faces charges of money laundering and bank loan default to the tune of over ₹9,000 crore linked to the collapse of his airline in 2012. He fled India in March 2016 and is currently living in the UK.

The flamboyant businessman has been married three times and has three children, with Sidhartha being the eldest.