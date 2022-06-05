Little boy’s face lights up when he spots his family during an event. Watch

Do you remember the time when you were in school and you were going to perform on stage in front of an audience? The first thing that you must have done is to look for your parents as that made you confident. Kids always want their parents to be present during every event at school as it means a lot to them. In one such sweet video posted on Instagram, a little boy looks for his family during an event and his face just lights up on seeing them in the audience. The video is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted by the Instagram account mskadii__ on May 27. It has got more than 13,000 views so far. “Proof that showing up matters,” says the text insert on the video. The video shows the kids lining up during a school event. The little boy is seen scanning the crowd looking for his family. He looks a little nervous but as soon as he spots his family, his face lights up and he waves at them.

“And we gone always show up,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has got more than 1,110 likes and several comments.

“This video puts me in my feels every time I watch it…baby boy’s smile lights up the room. Thank you for being there for him,” commented an Instagram user. “I love it, you can see the kid in front of him looking for his parents too they both smiled at the same time,” wrote another. “His little smile when he saw you made my day. Thank you for sharing that. He is adorable!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?