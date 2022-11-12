Little boy’s moving words during adoption hearing will leave you teary-eyed. Watch

A very emotive moment has been captured in this particular video that has been creating a lot of buzz online through its several reshares. And the moment you watch it, you’ll probably want to know who is cutting onions around you. In it, one gets to witness a little boy’s emotional message for his new mom-to-be during his adoption hearing.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Majically news and is credited to an individual who goes by Jennifer Hubby. “We love everything about this. Brb…crying our eyes out,” read the caption posted along with the video. The video opens with a text insert that says, “Little boy gives heartwarming speech during adoption hearing.” It shows the boy sitting next to his new mom-to-be in front of a judge. As the video progresses, the boy tells the adoption court about how much he loves his adoptive mom. He says, “I wanted to say that I love my mom so much, and that she is the best mom I ever had. And, I love her so much!” The visibly emotional mom then leans towards her kid, and he wraps his arm around her to give her a warm hug. The incident left everyone in the courtroom emotional.

The judge then says, “Oh my gosh! You know what? It’s important to tell people you love them when they care about you. And so you’re a lucky guy. So, I’m glad to see you. And I’m glad you love him. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing.” The judge even complimented the boy’s hair and wished the mom on successful adoption.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being posted a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated more than 64,900 views. It has also amassed over 4,600 likes and several comments.

“Its hard to hear a little kid say she’s the best mom I’ve ever had that means he’s had multiple I’m so happy he finally found a loving home,” wrote an individual. “All the best little superstar,” commented another. “That is so sweet what a little boy said about his adoptive mother that they both love each other so much,” posted a third. “I’m a court reporter, and those are the very best transcripts to produce ever,” shared a fourth. “We need more of this!!!” remarked a fifth.

