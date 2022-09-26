Little girl spots her favourite teacher out in public, watch what happens next

Our favourite teachers always end up having a special place in our hearts, no matter how old we get. And the absolute adoration and love for these teachers remain at a high during childhood. And that is precisely what is depicted in the video in question, which was posted to Instagram and has been steadily gaining popularity ever since. The video begins with a text insert that reads, “When you run into your favourite teacher.” And well, that is what happens as the little girl sees her favourite teacher out in public and tries to contain her excitement. Until there comes a point when she can't help but ask for his attention before he happily picks her up. “I hope this makes you smile the way it made me,” reads the caption that accompanies this heart-warming video

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of the mother of the little kid who can be seen in this video. Her name is Christina Temitope Abiola and she has almost 95,000 dedicated followers on her verified page on the social media platform. Her bio states that she blogs about makeup, skincare, family and self-love.

Watch the video right here:

Even though the video was posted to Instagram only two days ago, it already has more than 8,500 likes.

"This was so cute," wrote a user on Instagram. "This was so sweet and the song," said a second. This was followed by the emoji of a smiling face with hearts in place of its eyes. "It’s her trying to be subtle with it," said a third.