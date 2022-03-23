Little masterchef in the making: Watch this kid cook fried rice like a pro

A video of a kid cooking fried rice and enjoying the dish he cooked has left people with smile. Shared on Instagram, the video is delightful to watch. There is a chance that the clip will leave you saying aww too.

Sonika Bhasin posted the video on Instagram. “Let’s make some fried rice today! I think cooking is a great skill that everyone should know and I’m glad that Abir enjoys it so much! He definitely knows way more than me,” she wrote while sharing the video. The video is complete with a few hashtags. They’re #kidchef, #cookingwithlove, #cookingwithkids, #kidsinthekitchen, and #sustainableparenting.

The video opens to show the kid standing on top of a tool and frying some chopped friend vegetables in a wok. He also explains the veggies he is using. He then goes on to pour rice into the mixture with help of an adult. However, that is not all that the video shows.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 22,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to shared various reactions.

“He is so cuteee and adorable,” posted an Instagram user. “Loved him considering didi too when he was questioned who made it, Sweet boy,” commented another. “Very talented young man,” posted a third.

