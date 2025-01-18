L&T employees on Glassdoor: Workers list poor ‘work-life balance’ as company's con

Glassdoor, a popular platform, is often relied upon by working professionals to write reviews and rate their companies, with the option of staying anonymous. Like employees of many companies, workers employed with Larsen & Toubro have also shared reviews about their company—with many listing ‘work-life balance’ as a con while working with the Indian multinational conglomerate. There are over 700 comments on Glassdoor from L&T employees talking about poor "work-life balance”. (Pexels/Kaboompics.com)

What are people saying?

The most recent review, shared on January 9, says the company has “No work-life balance, a lot of office politics.” Another from January 7 expressed, “Very low salary and poor work-life balance.” A third, on January 5, shared, “This company has zero work-life balance.” Another wrote, “Work-life balance is very bad.”

A review by a L&T employee on Glassdoor. (Glassdoor (screengrab))

The comments about the quality of work-life balance are not just recent, but some date back to 2017. Though the workers have listed various pros of the company, the issue of “work-life balance” has appeared as a consistent con.

Reviews by L&T employees on Glassdoor. (Glassdoor (screengrab))

The recent comments came amid the controversial remark by Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who called for a 90-hour work week and added that he regrets not being able to make his employees work on Sunday.

“How long can you stare at your wife?”

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays,” the chairman of the multi-billion dollar company said in an undated video. The footage surfaced on Reddit.

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?” he asked, adding, “Come on, get to the office and start working.”

He also shared his interaction with a Chinese person who claimed China could beat the USA. When asked why, the individual said that employees in this Asian country work 90 hours a week while Americans stick to a 50-hour work week.