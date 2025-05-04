Luxembourg-based Indian businessman reveals he left India after 'people made it hell'

A Luxembourg-based Indian entrepreneur has stirred online debate after he publicly called out the alleged "incompetence and moral bankruptcy" in India's daily life, citing it as the reason for his move abroad. Himanshu Upadhyay shared his story of living in a posh colony in Noida.(Representational/ Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Himanshu Upadhyay, president of the Indian Business Chamber of Luxembourg (IBCL), made the comments while responding to a tweet by a man praising the infrastructure in Delhi NCR. "Noida. Greenery. Tall Buildings. Smooth roads. Beautiful Sunset. What more do you need?" the post read.

Upadhyay, however, chose to offer his own story of living in Noida which offered a starkly different perspective. "I lived in a so-called posh colony in Noida. The only reason I left India was the incompetent and morally bankrupt people around me," he said.

Take a look at his post here:

He described his daily life in India as a constant struggle with basic amenities likeelectricity and water shortages to high pollution levels and an atmosphere of hostility among residents. "There wasn’t a day I didn’t struggle with basic things, not only outside of the house but also indoors. Everyone seemed to be always angry and frustrated, ready to kill. Even the most educated around me were involved in rampant corruption. I didn’t want to raise my children in that environment. As much I love the country, people around me made it hell," he added.

He concluded that it would take two more generations for Indian residents to learn "civility, morality, and common sense".

The post sparked mixed reactions on social media with some praising Upadhyay for speaking out, while others criticising him for generalising.

"You’ve the very right observations regarding NCR people but that’s the difference.

You could make that choice to leave India. I decided to come back to NCR believing at last it’s my home," one user said.

"NCR is not the entire country. Also, no one consider Noida as a moral benchmark and model city. Not even by miles. Explore, and move to other decent places in the country," said another user.

