‘Made for each other’: Astuti Anand marries childhood sweetheart Mayank Mishra. See pics

Astuti Anand tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart, Mayank Mishra, on November 30, the 25-year-old popular content creator announced on Instagram. Earlier this year, in February, the couple got engaged after dating each other for a few years. Content creator Astuti Anand gets married to Mayank Mishra.(Instagram/astuti_mw)

Astuti Anand gets married

Astuti Anand, known for her hilarious videos on social media, posted several photos of her wedding ceremony on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Anand’s husband, Mayank Mishra, is affectionately placing his lips on her forehead.

“In childhood, we had promised each other that we would get married to one another. Back then, we had no idea what the future held… we just said it innocently,” Astuti captioned the post.

The content creator shared that she believes that “God sends couples already made for each other”.

“He sent us as one,” Astuti added, while seeking Mahadev’s blessings. “Thanks to our family and friends who helped us turn this dream into reality,” the 25-year-old concluded with a heart emoji.

Astuti Anand and Mayank Mishra attended school together. They got engaged on February 24, 2025.

About Astuti Anand

Astuti Anand comes from a middle-class Bihari family. She earlier moved to the national capital with an aim to crack NEET. In an interview with The Indian Express last year, Anand said she later pursued physiotherapy at Lovely Professional University in Punjab.

Anand, who always loved acting, started her content creation journey with stand-up comedy. “From there, I got the idea that I could do comedy. Then I created an Instagram account, but only did lip-sync videos,” Anand said.

Initially, she could manage “just 162 followers” and “did not get many views”. However, the girl from Bihar did not give up. She stated that she got most of her ideas from observing regular people on the road.

“I go out on the road, sit and observe what people are doing. So, I get a lot of concepts like that. For example, I got the concept of bargaining. Or someone’s mom is sitting on a bike. Or the shopping one,” she told The Indian Express.

Currently, Anand has 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

