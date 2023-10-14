MakeMyTrip’s tone-deaf ad for Pakistani fans receives flak

An advertisement by MakeMyTrip addressing the Pakistani fans who came to India to cheer for their team in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 is receiving flak online. The travel company published the ad ahead of the India vs Pakistan match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Netizens criticised the ad and labelled it as ‘horrible’. The image shows MakeMyTrip's newspaper ad. (Screengrab)

Several X users took to the microblogging platform to share images of the ad. Just like this individual who tweeted a photo and wrote, “Such a horrible ad. We are not a sporting nation! A sparring nation.”

Why did the ad anger people?

“AN OPEN INVITATION TO PAKISTANI FANS,” reads the first line of the ad. Then after a brief intro, it goes on to say, “If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka.”

Take a look at this tweet about the advertisement:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 5,700 views. Several people took the comments section to call out the travel company for making the ad.

“Horrible,” posted an X user. “We are the hosts, and we’re mocking the guests we have invited,” commented another. “Agree. When I saw this ad it seemed so horrible,” expressed a third. “Goodbye MakeMyTrip. This is NOT Cricket,” shared a fourth. “Disgusting,” wrote a fifth.

Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag shared his opinion about the ad. Here's what he tweeted:

India has faced Pakistan in seven World Cup matches till now. Today, at 2 pm, the teams will clash with each other for the eighth time.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON