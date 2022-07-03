Man celebrates birthday with stranger who used to wave at him every day. Watch

There are many ways in which people like to spend their birthday. While some like partying with friends and family, others like to celebrate it with someone less fortunate than them. In a heartening video posted on Instagram, a man decided to celebrate his birthday with a stranger who used to wave at him every day from his balcony. The video will melt your heart as it is so wholesome to watch.

The sweet video was posted on the Instagram account what.the.vick three days ago and it has received a whopping 4.1 million views so far, making it viral. The man named Vihayas shared how he met the person who used to wave at him and his best friend every day from his balcony on his birthday. Vihayas and his best friend Midhula decided to surprise the stranger who used to wave at them on his birthday. They went with a small cake to meet him. “There’s a boy who waves at us every day from his balcony. We decided to go meet him on my birthday. Took us a while to actually find the apartment. We didn’t even know if he would recognise us. But once we found him, he got so excited to see us!” it is explained via text insert on the video.

After knocking at a few apartments, they were able to meet the specially-abled man. His face lit up when he saw them and got really excited. Vihayas cut the cake and offered him to the man whose name is Chintu. Chintu wished him in his own special way and even gave him some fashion tips. The specially-abled man’s mother shared that he used to refer to Vihayas and his friend Midhula as his brother and sister. “We’ve made a new best friend,” says a text insert at the end of the video.

“We’ve made a friend. Pavan aka Chintu stands on his balcony every day and his face lights up whenever we wave to him. Usually, seeing him is the highlight of our day. We wanted to go meet him for a while and my best friend @mi_dhu13 brought a cake and took me there for my birthday as a surprise!

He was so happy to see us. He couldn’t speak but that didn’t stop us from bonding with him. Our hearts melted when his mom told us that he always gestures the words “Anna” and “akka” whenever he sees us. Hands down, his was the best birthday wish I’ve ever gotten,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than 3.80 lakh likes as netizens posted heartfelt comments.

“This is really heart touching...like it takes like a little more effort and a humble heart to make others smile. And you have that in you,” commented an Instagram user. “Such a beautiful gesture,” wrote another. “His smile said everything,” said a third. “Like someone once said, friendship is a connection that anyone could derive beyond words,” posted yet another individual.