Man claims Urban Company agent broke his new TV. Here's what happened next

A man took to X and claimed that an Urban Company repairman, who came to install a new LED television, damaged the TV. After he contacted the customer service of the company for assistance, he was given a compensation of only Rs. 10,000 for a TV worth Rs. 40,000. Snapshot of the broken TV shared on X. (X/@DembiDivyanshu)

The customer's friend shared photographs of the damaged TV and a snapshot of a conversation with Urban Company. (Also Read: Tata Nexon skids off road after tyre detaches, man shares harrowing experience)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

Later, the customer, Akash Jaini, also shared several updates on the situation. In one of the posts, Jaini informed that Urban Company increased the compensation amount to ₹20,000. He also said that he denied on receiving this amount. Instead, he insisted for a compensation of the full amount.

He wrote, “Absolutely ridiculous behaviour of changing official company stance on an issue three days later due to no prior investigation or diligence - none of which they have still done.”

Not only this, but Jaini also claimed that the Urban Company Assist team viewed his LinkedIn profile.

Since the initial tweet by Jaini was shared, it has received numerous likes and responses. Many people were shocked by the company's reply to the customer. Some even shared similar experiences with Urban Company.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Sir, I suggest you go with the legal proceedings. It's an easy win for you. You can get a compensation of more than 40k for all the hardship you suffered."

A second commented, "This happened to me too. UC's guy broke my RO. UC just reimbursed 3k for the damage."

A third shared, "All these companies make sure, that we get tired and tired of complaining and taking our plea out. Denying that it wasn't the fault of the technician comes as the first step. They have started. This seriously needs to go consumer court."

"What were the stated terms and conditions while booking the service? They need to revisit their policies and provide full reimbursement of the damages," posted another.

A fifth said, "Hey Akash, I would recommend going to the consumer court for this."

Hindustan Times has reached out to Urban Company seeking a response on this matter.