Man climbs 300-metre-tall Torch tower in Doha on a windy day without safety equipment. Video may scare you

Have you ever seen those videos that show incredible death-defying stunts by people? This video shared on Instagram is a perfect fit to that category. The clip shows free climber Alain Robert scaling a tower in Doha. Chances are, the video will leave you fascinated but also scared at the same time.

Robert posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Climbing free solo the 300m Torch Tower in Doha on a windy day,” he wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show him hanging onto the side of the building and eventually climbing it. What makes the video even more intriguing to watch is the sound of the wind blowing.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted back in November. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of comments from people.

“The most impressive thing in your achievements is how you are able to stay calm and concentrate and never (at least it seems so) never panic, absolutely amazing... my honest and greatest respect,” wrote an Instagram user. “Please be safe my bro, we love you,” shared another. “Oh my gosh madness,” shared a third.