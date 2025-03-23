Man ditches traditional ring bearer for an unexpected choice, internet can't stop laughing

Weddings often come with unique personal touches, but one couple’s decision has truly taken the internet by surprise. While many opt for a pet dog to carry the rings down the aisle, this groom wanted his pet insect to be the ring bearer. A video capturing the bizarre moment has now gone viral, leaving social media users both amused and bewildered. A man wants his pet insect as the ring bearer, leaving the internet in stitches. (Instagram/uyenninh)

(Also read: Groom delivers the ultimate pre-wedding speech using PPT slides, internet can't stop laughing)

The unconventional ring bearer

The viral clip, posted on Instagram by Uyen Ninh, begins with a woman sharing her disbelief. “My boyfriend wants his insect to be the ring bearer at our wedding. I thought he was joking, but he’s not,” she says. Moments later, an insect can be seen perched on a man's hand, delicately holding a wedding ring with its tentacles while moving around.

The video ends with the woman’s astonishment as she exclaims, “Guys, look! It is actually coming to deliver the ring.” The caption further adds to the humour, stating, “Okay, I am not afraid of her anymore.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts: ‘Most dedicated ring bearer ever’

With over 5.5 million views, the video has sparked a wave of hilarious reactions. One user joked, “That insect is more reliable than my best man!” Another quipped, “I’d be more worried about it flying off with the ring than dropping it.”

Many were impressed with the insect’s performance. “Look at that dedication! Even my cat wouldn’t do this properly,” a commenter noted. Meanwhile, another remarked, “If this doesn’t prove true love, I don’t know what does.”

Some, however, weren’t as thrilled. “I would have RUN out of that wedding,” one person admitted, while another wrote, “I hope this is not a new wedding trend. Please, no.”

(Also read: Viral Texas groom from $59 million 'wedding of the century' set for trial, accused of firing at cops)

A few were impressed by the insect’s abilities. "Honestly, that’s one well-trained bug!" a user commented. Another added, "Nature's tiny but mighty courier service!" Meanwhile, one person joked, "This is why I have trust issues. What if it gets stage fright and runs away?"

While some found the idea absurd, others admired the creativity behind it. "Well, that’s one way to make your wedding truly unforgettable," wrote a user.