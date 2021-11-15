Man dresses up car seat to look like passenger to avoid traffic, gets caught

A post shared by Suffolk County Police about what a driver did to avoid traffic has left people chuckling. The individual dressed up a seat in the car to look like a passenger. However, he ultimately got caught.

“One driver’s attempt to avoid rush hour traffic backfired this morning. Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Community Support Unit Officer Cody Exum was on the westbound Long Island Expressway, east of Deer Park Avenue, just before 9 a.m. when he noticed the passenger in a vehicle in the HOV lane didn’t look quite right. Officer Exum pulled over the vehicle and observed the front seat passenger was not a passenger at all. It was the front seat dressed up to look like a person with a jacket pulled over the seat and a hat and hood on the headrest,” they wrote.

In the next few lines they mentioned the punishment awarded to the driver. “The driver was issued a ticket for the HOV occupancy violation and sent on his way... in one of the other three lanes of travel,” they posted.

Take a look at the share:

The post prompted people to share various comments, including hilarious ones. “Guy’s a legend,” wrote an Instagram user. “My hero,” joked another. “Can’t even lie though that’s a good idea,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON