Man found sleeping inside car boot during police check, internet says 'Delhi guys never disappoint'

A routine police checking operation in Delhi took an unexpected and humorous turn after officers discovered a man sleeping inside the boot of a car. The bizarre incident, which unfolded amid heightened security in the capital following the recent blast near the Red Fort, has gone viral and sparked a wave of laughter online. The unexpected discovery has triggered a flood of hilarious reactions online. (X/@SouleFacts)

The video going viral on X captures the moment Delhi Police officers stopped a Maruti Suzuki Swift for inspection. As part of the routine drill, passengers step out of the car, and everything appears normal. But what followed next left police officers momentarily stunned.

When one of the officers asked the driver to open the trunk of the vehicle, they were shocked to find a well-dressed man in a suit lying flat inside, earphones plugged in, completely absorbed in sleep.

The officers, visibly startled, exchange amused glances, while the passengers break into awkward smiles. One of them then quickly explains, “He’s our cousin… he’s sleeping.” The woman standing outside the car then asks him, “Why are you sleeping?” as the man begins to wake up, seemingly confused by the commotion around him.

According to the driver, there wasn’t enough room inside the car, which led their companion to ride in the boot. He allegedly nodded off while listening to music during the journey.

Social media reactions

“Delhi guys never disappoint,” one user commented. Another joked, “Satyam really took ‘riding with the gang’ to a whole new level! Delhi weddings never disappoint.”

A third user added, “Trust Delhi to mix security drills with shaadi thrills! Satyam bhai literally ‘carried away’ by the celebration!”

“Delhi Police doing blast checks, and Satyam bhai doing nap checks in the boot! Pure Delhi vibes!” commented another.