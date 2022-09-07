Home / Trending / Man guides dog while walking on a flooded street in Bengaluru. Video wins hearts

Man guides dog while walking on a flooded street in Bengaluru. Video wins hearts

Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:06 PM IST

The video of a man guiding a dog while walking on a flooded street in Bengaluru was posted on Twitter.

Taken from the Twitter video, the image shows a man guiding a dog while walking on a flooded street in Bengaluru.(Twitter/@divyaspandana)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Relentless rain in Bengaluru has caused severe flooding in few areas, congestion in traffic, and waterlogged roads. Social media platforms are filled with posts related to the city’s condition. Amid those posts about the chaos caused by the downpour, a particular tweet capturing the essence of humanity had won people’s hearts. The video shows a man guiding a dog through a waterlogged street in the Karnataka capital city.

Divya Spandana, actor and former Lok Sabha member, shared the video on her Twitter handle while replying to another tweet posted by her about the city’s condition. She posted the video with a simple caption that reads, “Kindness in despair.” Alongside, she also added a heart emoticon to conclude the tweet.

The video shows a man and a dog carefully walking on a waterlogged street. What is amazing about the video is how the man is helping the pooch to walk safely.

Take a look at the video:

With over 10,000 views, the video has prompted people to share various comments. “Let the small ray of hope widen further,” posted a Twitter user. “Good job,” wrote another. A third showed their reactions through thumbs up emoticons.

bengaluru twitter
