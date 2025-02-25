Man ignores international calls for a month, later realises it was recruitment team: ‘New fear unlocked’

A Reddit user recently shared a frustrating experience after unknowingly ignoring international calls from Amazon's recruitment team for a month, mistaking them for spam. Many in the comments section shared their experiences. (Pixabay)

According to his post, he had been receiving calls from a U.S. number but chose not to answer, thinking they were spam. When he finally checked Truecaller, he discovered that the number belonged to Amazon's recruitment team. However, attempting to return the call proved futile, as he received a message stating that the number was not monitored, and he was charged a small fee for the attempt.

The user claimed that he had received a call on February 7 but didn’t pick up. On February 24, he accidentally answered one of the calls but immediately disconnected, assuming it was spam. When the same number called twice more in quick succession, he decided to check Truecaller, only to realise his mistake.

"Not able to call back - says call not monitored and ~1 rupee is cut as fee What do I do." he wrote.

Many users took to the comments section to react, with some expressing sympathy while others shared similar experiences of missing important calls due to spam concerns.

A user wrote, “on't worry. They will call back or send you email.”

Another added, “In my experience, every reputable recruiter will send you a mail along with call. I they were unable to reach you, they should have mailed you, especially since it's an international call.”

A third wrote, “new fear unlocked”

One user wrote, “Man sort this shit out, I got rejected once for not picking up the call. The experience might vary though I am a fresher so the recruiter probably didn't care about calling me back.”

