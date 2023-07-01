Man in lehenga dances to Zihaal-E-Muskin. Watch

Social media is full of dance videos and some such clips go viral on the Internet. Now, among such viral clips, a video has caught the attention of many. It shows a man donning a red-colorured lehnga and dancing to the song Zihaal-E-Miskin by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal. Man in lehenga dances to Zihaal-E-Muskin.(Instagram/@amit_the_shinning_star)

In a video shared by Instagram handle @amit_the_shinning_star, you can see him wearing a red-coloured lehenga and sitting on a terrace. As the song behind him plays, he matches his steps with the lyrics of the song and even tries to match his expressions.

Watch the video of the man dancing in the lehenga here:

This video was shared on June 5. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Several have also commented on the post.

Check out the reactions of netizens below:

An individual commented, “I also want to dance like you, please teach me.” A second posted, “Just WOW.” A third shared, “Well done, brother.” A fourth added, “I love your dance.” What do you think about his dance?