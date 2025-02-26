Man kidnapped wife’s boss after she allegedly stole 174 crore from the company to buy luxury items

A man was arrested for kidnapping his wife’s employer after she allegedly embezzled millions of dollars from the company, reported the New York Post (NYP). The outlet reported, citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, that the woman stole the money over a period of seven years and spent it on luxury items. A man was arrested for kidnapping his wife's boss after she stole money from her workplace (representative image). (Pexels)

42-year-old William Costa was arrested from Nevada, reported the outlet. He was charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping battery, coercion, and extortion in connection to his alleged abduction of his wife’s boss, Larry Gilmore.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, who reviewed the arrest report, Costa’s wife, 46-year-old Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Marabella, worked as a financial controller for Gilmore Construction LLC. She allegedly stole $20 million from the company.

How was the boss abducted?

According to the NYP, Gilmore was on his way to the office when he noticed a luxury car that matched the one driven by Marabella. She brought her purple Lamborghini from the money she allegedly embezzled from Gilmore’s company.

Once Gilmore spotted the car, his Porsche was reportedly rear-ended by a Chevrolet Suburban. As per the authorities, as cited by NYP, a man got out of the Suburban and showed him pictures of his children. Later, another man exited the vehicle and put Gilmore in a chokehold before punching him.

Gilmore was then restrained with zip ties and taken into the desert with a bag placed over his head, NYP reported, citing the police report. With a gun to his head, he was asked to tell the authorities that he gave the money to Marabella as a “gift or investment for a business” or that his entire family would be killed in front of him. Gilmore requested Costa to speak to his father to “fix the situation”, and after being released, he decided to contact the police.