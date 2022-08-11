Man learns sign language to explain ceremony to hearing impaired flower girl at wedding. Watch

Small gestures can go a big way to make someone’s day special. Just like it did for this flower girl attending her uncle’s wedding. A wonderful video shows how the officiant took classes to learn sign language so that the flower girl could understand the ceremony.

Christina_Pax, the kid’s mother, shared the video on her Instagram page along with a detailed explanation. “I later learned that he quietly learned some ASL to incorporate into the wedding ceremony. He didn’t make it a big deal; he didn’t even tell anyone. But it was a big deal to us. It signifies that the two families that joined on this day recognize that they have a Deaf family member, and they’ll make an effort to include, love and support her. I mean, she is pretty cute, how could you not love and support her amiright?!” she wrote. The video explains that the officiant who is also the bride’s bother-in-law did this wonderful thing that left everyone emotional.

