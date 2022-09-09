Man makes ketchup ice cream, tries it too. Watch how he reacts after tasting it

Ice cream, for many, is not just a food item but an emotion. There are also many who love watching videos that show people trying to create unusual ice cream flavours. However, at times those food experiments also leave people irked. Case in point, a video showing a man making ice cream with ketchup - lots of it. What, however, has added on a touch of hilarity is the reaction of the man after trying the dish he cooked.

Content creator Kyle Istook took to his personal Instagram page to share the video. “Would you try ketchup #icecream?” he also asked in the caption. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Attempting to make ketchup ice cream.” The video then captures him making the dish from scratch and also trying it.

We won’t give away how he reacts after tasting the ice cream, so take a look:

The video has been posted last month. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and has also been re-shared across several social media platforms. Till now, the Instagram post has received nearly 3.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated several likes and comments. While reacting, some people tagged others to either show them the video or challenge them to try the dish. A few also showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.