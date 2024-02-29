Man makes Turkish coffee while riding a bicycle, video leaves people impressed

A video of a man making Turkish coffee has gone viral on social media and has left people in awe. Wondering why? Well, he brewed coffee while riding a bicycle. Impressive, isn’t it? Man making Turkish coffee while riding a bicycle. (Instagram/@davooodism)

“Turkish coffee with free delivery all over the country,” reads a part of the caption, when translated from Persian to English, shared along with the video.

The video opens to show the man placing a wooden board on the handle of his bicycle. As the video goes on, he adds coffee to a pot and places a miniature gas stove on the board. Once he adds water to the coffee and gives it a good mix, he places it on the stove and heats it. Towards the end of the clip, he pours the coffee into a disposable glass and gives it to a customer.

Watch the man making coffee while riding a bicycle here:

The video was shared on February 3 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 5.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“How cool, it needs a lot of balance. Good job,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Excellent.”

“How can it not fall? What do you mean?” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “I’ve never had the control you have.”

What do you think about this barista’s skills?