Man nearing retirement takes revenge, breaks ‘super aggressive’ boss by sending delayed emails

Reddit is a platform that people often use to vent about toxic bosses and workplaces. Some also take the opportunity to talk about how they have handled demanding or aggressive bosses. Among them is this Reddit user who talked about taking revenge on their manager using delayed emails. A man shared how he is taking revenge on his 45-year-old boss. (Unsplash/lucabravo)

"She's one of those super aggressive types that wants to be CEO before she is 45, so she's doing it on the backs of the entire team. I'm close to retirement. I give zero phucks. Her MO is to send emails all day asking & expecting an immediate response. She sometimes emails up until midnight, and starts again always after 7AM. So I figured she is a midnight to 7 AM sleeper," he wrote.

The man then explained in detail how he scheduled emails and sent them to her at the odd house. He also posted how his plan is taking a toll on his boss.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the viral post has collected over 7,300 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments, with some calling the man an “evil genius”.

Here’s how Reddit reacted to the share:

“The best part of this is that all she has to do to not be affected is just ignore her work email when she’s not at work like a normal human being,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “I kinda hope OP breaks her spirit and she learns to take a step back and enjoy life before it’s gone.”

A third commented, “It's a good lesson to learn early: work isn't everything and life has many other purposes. Some of which she's clearly missing out on if her kids don't have her attention after work and her husband is sleeping in the guest room.... It would be a good time to turn her life around.” A fourth wrote, “The incredible part is that she wants to be CEO by 45 and apparently thinks this is how you get there. Whomever fooled her into believing that is an even bigger Satan than the OP.”

What are your thoughts on this post by the man?