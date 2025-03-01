Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man performs pull-ups on electric wires in viral video, internet outraged: ‘This is pure stupidity’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 01, 2025 08:30 PM IST

A viral video showed a man doing pull-ups on live electric wires, triggering backlash.

In a shocking viral video, a man was seen performing pull-ups on electric wires, leaving internet users both stunned and enraged. The dangerous stunt, which quickly gained traction online, has drawn severe criticism for its recklessness. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the date and location of the video.

A man performed pull-ups on live electric wires in a viral video, sparking backlash online. (Instagram/FitnessHaven)
A man performed pull-ups on live electric wires in a viral video, sparking backlash online. (Instagram/FitnessHaven)

(Also read: UP woman climbs electric pole after husband discovers her extramarital affair. Video)

The widely circulated clip was posted on Instagram by the account @FitnessHaven, amassing 2.2 million views. The footage shows the man gripping electric wires, which appear to be connected to utility poles, and performing pull-ups—an act that could have resulted in fatal consequences.

Watch the clip here:

Online backlash and concern

As the video spread, users wasted no time in voicing their disapproval. Many slammed the man for his irresponsible behaviour, while others expressed genuine concern for his safety.

One user commented, "This is beyond stupidity. One wrong move and he could have lost his life!" Another wrote, "Why are people risking their lives just for a few likes and views?"

Some were shocked by the sheer recklessness, with a user stating, "Electric wires? Seriously? This is how people end up in tragic accidents." Another added, "This is not bravery; it’s pure madness!"

A few, however, speculated whether the wires were actually live, with one user questioning, "Are we sure those wires are active? Because if they are, this guy is unbelievably lucky!" Another sarcastically remarked, "Darwin Award contender of the year."

Some users blamed social media trends for encouraging such dangerous behaviour. “People will do anything for views these days. This is just insane!” wrote one user. Another sarcastically remarked, “Natural selection at its finest.”

Others pointed out the possible dangers for others: “What if a child sees this and tries to imitate it? This kind of content should be banned.” Another user simply commented, “This is horrifying to watch. Hope he’s okay.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On