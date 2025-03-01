Man performs pull-ups on electric wires in viral video, internet outraged: ‘This is pure stupidity’

In a shocking viral video, a man was seen performing pull-ups on electric wires, leaving internet users both stunned and enraged. The dangerous stunt, which quickly gained traction online, has drawn severe criticism for its recklessness. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the date and location of the video. A man performed pull-ups on live electric wires in a viral video, sparking backlash online. (Instagram/FitnessHaven)

The widely circulated clip was posted on Instagram by the account @FitnessHaven, amassing 2.2 million views. The footage shows the man gripping electric wires, which appear to be connected to utility poles, and performing pull-ups—an act that could have resulted in fatal consequences.

Watch the clip here:

Online backlash and concern

As the video spread, users wasted no time in voicing their disapproval. Many slammed the man for his irresponsible behaviour, while others expressed genuine concern for his safety.

One user commented, "This is beyond stupidity. One wrong move and he could have lost his life!" Another wrote, "Why are people risking their lives just for a few likes and views?"

Some were shocked by the sheer recklessness, with a user stating, "Electric wires? Seriously? This is how people end up in tragic accidents." Another added, "This is not bravery; it’s pure madness!"

A few, however, speculated whether the wires were actually live, with one user questioning, "Are we sure those wires are active? Because if they are, this guy is unbelievably lucky!" Another sarcastically remarked, "Darwin Award contender of the year."

Some users blamed social media trends for encouraging such dangerous behaviour. “People will do anything for views these days. This is just insane!” wrote one user. Another sarcastically remarked, “Natural selection at its finest.”

Others pointed out the possible dangers for others: “What if a child sees this and tries to imitate it? This kind of content should be banned.” Another user simply commented, “This is horrifying to watch. Hope he’s okay.”