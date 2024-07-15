 Man posts pic of ‘premium quality’ room in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar. Would you pay ₹10,000 per month for it? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi
Man posts pic of ‘premium quality’ room in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar. Would you pay 10,000 per month for it?

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 15, 2024 08:59 PM IST

How much rent do you think is reasonable for this room in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar?

A house hunter in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, has sparked a social media discussion after sharing a picture of a room his broker is trying to rent. The picture shows a small and cramped space which is up for rent for 10,000 a month. According to him, his broker said that it is a “premium quality” room. The picture, however, has surprised many online, with some questioning the justification for the premium label, given the size of the room and apparent lack of ventilation.

Delhi: This room is available at ₹10,000 per month in Rajendra Nagar. (X/@rishub_1)
Delhi: This room is available at 10,000 per month in Rajendra Nagar. (X/@rishub_1)

Read| How much rent is reasonable for this ‘toilet with a bed’?

“This is a premium quality 10000/month room in Old Rajendra Nagar as per the broker. Somebody please help me find a room,” wrote X user Rishabh Tiwari while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

While replying to his own post, he wrote, “I haven’t booked this room as It will be suffocating, so if anyone has a good room in the same 10K budget near or in Patel Nagar, then feel free to help me.”

Also Read| Noida man’s post on paying 64,000 as rent sparks disbelief: ‘More than Bangalore!’

Check out how people reacted to this room that is up for rent:

“That’s insane. The owners must be witches. There is no window to that room,” posted an individual. To this, Tiwari replied, “It’s a basement. If you look at the other rooms, you will get paranoid, and the best part is that he is acting like he is doing me a favour.”

Another suggested, “Leave this room ASAP. There’s no ventilation here.” “Didn’t book it,” replied Tiwari.

“It has become really expensive at Rajinder Nagar now, as far as I know, and have heard,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Don’t go for old Rajendra Nagar. It is so inflated there. Try for Patel Nagar, etc, or a bit away. Metro is there already, so it won't take more than 10 mins to travel.”

