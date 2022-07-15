Home / Trending / Man pranks stranger by asking him to take his picture. Hilarious video shows how
Man pranks stranger by asking him to take his picture. Hilarious video shows how

The viral video of the man pranking a stranger by asking him to take his picture was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the man approaching a stranger to prank him.(Instagram/@wianvandenberg)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 08:28 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a simple fun video that may leave you chuckling? Are you looking for a clip that may uplift your mood? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may leave you laughing. The clip shows a man pranking a stranger in a hilarious way.

Content creator who goes by Wian posted the video on his Instagram page. “Will you take a picture of me?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a man approaching two strangers. He then asks one of them if he could take his picture and the other person agrees. What happens next will tickle your funny bone.

We won’t give away the fun, so take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted on June 22. Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 16.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also gathered more than one mi The share has also prompted people to leave various comments.

“It's the last laugh for me after he looked at his friend’s eyes,” posted an Instagram user. “Best harmless prank,” shared another. “I watched it 15 times!!!!!! Amazing !!!!!!!!,” commented a third. “That was awesome. Lol,” wrote a fourth.

instagram viral video
