Man recalls being laid off after 39-year career via impersonal early morning email

An early morning email that marked the end of a 39-year career has led to an emotional conversation online about how companies handle layoffs and the human impact behind them. The post was shared on LinkedIn by Adam Bernard. (Representative Image)

The former executive behind the post shared how the announcement came suddenly, without a phone call or a personal conversation.

Years later, an unexpected meeting with a former senior colleague brought back memories of that difficult moment.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Adam Bernard, who reflected on both his layoff experience and a recent encounter that reopened old wounds.

In the caption, Bernard wrote that his long career ended abruptly with “an unsigned email sent at 5:07 a.m.” He also revealed that he recently met the executive who had authorised the decision, prompting him to reflect on how such moments should be handled.

An unexpected encounter at an industry event He recalled attending a two-day automotive industry event where he spotted his former Vice President of Planning. The sighting immediately left him unsettled.

“There was no contact at first, not even a glance across the room,” he wrote, explaining that he kept his distance during the initial interaction.

The next day, at a smaller coffee gathering, the situation changed. “They walked up and greeted me as if we were old friends,” he said, noting that they had known each other for more than two decades.

(Also Read: ‘Less anxiety, more presence’: Man shares what happened after weekend digital detox)

After brief small talk, he mentioned that he had been present the previous day. When asked if everything was alright, he paused before replying, “I really do not have any positive feelings towards anyone in Planning leadership at this point.”

The former colleague acknowledged his response and quietly walked away.