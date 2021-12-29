Man safely boards flight with his pet cat in a bag, video makes netizens go aww

Travelling is fun and what’s even more fun is when you get to travel with your pets by your side. This video posted on Reddit shows how a man safely carries his pet catto into a flight that allows pets. The video shows how calmly the cat sits and adjusts to its surroundings, be it at the airport or inside the plane.

The man who posted the video is seen walking around the airport with his fluffy cat sitting comfortably inside the transparent bag that he is wearing around himself. The person recording the video says, “cat in a bubble,” as that’s exactly what the feline looks like in the bad it’s being carried in.

“Boarding a flight with my cat,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute cat video that ends with the catto safely entering the flight, reaching its seat and looking out the window before the flight takes off.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on the subReddit r/cats around 22 hours ago, these photos have garnered more than 13,000 upvotes and several reactions from cat lovers on the site.

“If I saw you boarding my flight I would pray you were sitting next to me,” commented a Redditor. An animal welfare scientist took to the comments section to answer those who asked about how the cat was so calm. They wrote, “Habituation to transport boxes is very important. Animals that appear calm will usually have got used to the carrier and the transport process in small steps. Positive reinforcement is recommended to achieve this.” “I wish to be a cat,” posted another. “I like how these cat backpacks have become a thing,” commented a fourth.

