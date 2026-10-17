Relish a taste of Bengal this pujo season with home-cooked delicacies

Familiar flavours, fresh forms

Home chef Tunika Guha’s (9674331298) six-course feast at Anjeer, Gurugram, today gives Bengali favourites a contemporary presentation. On the menu are VP alur dom phuchka, inspired by Kolkata’s Vivekananda Park stalls, and piyaj posto byte, which turns an onion-and-poppy-seed preparation into a cracker bite topped with caramelised onion. “For me, it’s about taking familiar flavours that evoke childhood memories and giving them a fresh, modern life without losing their authentic soul,” says Guha. Alongside these bites, diners can tuck into luchi and kosha mangsho at a long communal table. The idea, Guha says, is to make conversation as much a part of the experience as the food, encouraging strangers to leave as friends. “We have 20 slots each for lunch and dinner and both are almost booked out,” she adds.