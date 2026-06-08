Man says biggest culture shock after moving from Bengaluru to Mumbai wasn’t rent or traffic, it was…

For many people moving between two of India’s biggest cities, the biggest adjustments are often traffic, weather, housing costs or daily commute. But for talent acquisition manager Mayank Kumar, the most surprising culture shock after shifting from Bengaluru to Mumbai was something far more unexpected: auto rickshaws. A man contrasts his experience of getting an auto ride in Bengaluru vs Mumbai (Representational image)

In a LinkedIn post that has resonated with many professionals online, Kumar shared how a simple auto ride in Mumbai left a lasting impression on him, and even reminded him of an important lesson about candidate experience in recruitment.

The biggest culture shock Kumar began his post by describing his recent move to Mumbai.

"Shifted from Bangalore to Mumbai recently. And unexpectedly… the biggest culture shock wasn’t traffic, weather, or rents. It was auto rickshaws," he wrote.

Comparing his experiences in the two cities, he joked that getting an auto in Bengaluru could sometimes feel like "clearing a final interview round."

“Back in Bangalore, booking or stopping an auto sometimes felt like clearing a final interview round,” Kumar said.

He listed a familiar sequence of interactions with auto rickshaw drivers that many Bengaluru residents might recognise. These would typically include the driver asking for cash, refusing to go by meter, or asking the customer to cancel the ride altogether.

"Mumbai though? Completely different experience," he added.

Auto driver helps without charging money Kumar recalled staying at a hotel where reaching the main road required what he described as "a mini trekking expedition uphill."

One day, he spotted an auto that had just dropped off a passenger and asked the driver if he could take him to Lokhandwala.

The driver declined, but not in the way Kumar expected.

"He politely said: 'Sorry sir, I have another schedule at 10:30. If I take your ride, I won't make it back in time,'" Kumar wrote.

What happened next surprised him. The auto driver offered to drop Kumar till the main road, free of charge.