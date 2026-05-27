Man serves lemon juice as prasad in office prank, colleagues’ reactions go viral

Office life can feel repetitive at times, and most people try to find small ways to make the day a little more interesting. Some bring homemade snacks, some spend time chatting during tea breaks, while others rely on light humour and casual conversations to break the monotony of work. But every office has that one person who takes things a step further and turns an ordinary moment into a full blown prank that no one really sees coming. An office prank shows colleagues being offered lemon juice. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@teambabyorgano)

A recent video shared by Instagram page @teambabyorgano shows one such playful office moment that quickly grabbed attention online. In the clip, a man is seen offering what he calls prashad to his colleagues. At first, it looks like a simple and harmless gesture shared in good spirit. However, things change quickly when it turns out the prasad is actually lemon juice.

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One by one, colleagues take a sip and their expressions shift from curiosity to shock and then full disbelief. Some try to hold it together, while others instantly regret it. The caption of the post reads, “Nimbu ka swaad pada sab pe bhari,” which fits the reactions perfectly.