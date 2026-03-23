Man shares how he saved ₹1,200 by watching Dhurandhar 2 after Vaishno Devi yatra halt: ‘Hotel ke ₹1,500 bach gaye’

The craze around the newly released Dhurandhar 2 has reached unexpected places, even helping a pilgrim turn an overnight wait into a money-saving plan. Madhav said he arrived at the pilgrimage site only to learn that the yatra had been temporarily stopped. (@maddiesays3/X)

Madhav, who had travelled to Vaishno Devi, shared on X (formerly Twitter) how a sudden halt in the yatra led him to swap a hotel stay for a movie night.

In his post, Madhav said he arrived at the pilgrimage site only to learn that the yatra had been temporarily stopped. With darshan not possible at night, he needed to arrange a place to stay.

However, hotel rooms in the area were priced at around ₹1,500 for the night.

Rather than spending that amount, he decided to book a night show of Dhurandhar 2 for just ₹300. The film, which runs for 3 hours and 49 minutes, became his way of passing the night comfortably.

“Hotel ke ₹1,500 bach gaye, ₹300 mein movie bhi ho gayi, ₹1,200 save bhi ho gaye,” he wrote.

Saves ₹ 1,200: Madhav, with another pilgrim, said this choice helped him save ₹1,200, as he skipped the hotel and used the time to watch Dhurandhar 2 and rest.

He also shared his plan for the next morning. After finishing the movie, he intended to join the queue at around 3 am, collect a yatra card, and proceed directly for darshan.

“Ab pehle aaram se movie dekhunga, phir subah 3 baje line mein lag jaunga, yatra card lunga aur seedha darshan ke liye nikal jaunga,” he adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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