Man shares how he saved ₹1,200 by watching Dhurandhar 2 after Vaishno Devi yatra halt: ‘Hotel ke ₹1,500 bach gaye’
Madhav, who had travelled to Vaishno Devi, shared on X how a sudden halt in the yatra led him to swap a hotel stay for a movie night.
The craze around the newly released Dhurandhar 2 has reached unexpected places, even helping a pilgrim turn an overnight wait into a money-saving plan.
Madhav, who had travelled to Vaishno Devi, shared on X (formerly Twitter) how a sudden halt in the yatra led him to swap a hotel stay for a movie night.
In his post, Madhav said he arrived at the pilgrimage site only to learn that the yatra had been temporarily stopped. With darshan not possible at night, he needed to arrange a place to stay.
However, hotel rooms in the area were priced at around ₹1,500 for the night.
Rather than spending that amount, he decided to book a night show of Dhurandhar 2 for just ₹300. The film, which runs for 3 hours and 49 minutes, became his way of passing the night comfortably.
“Hotel ke ₹1,500 bach gaye, ₹300 mein movie bhi ho gayi, ₹1,200 save bhi ho gaye,” he wrote.
Saves ₹1,200:
Madhav, with another pilgrim, said this choice helped him save ₹1,200, as he skipped the hotel and used the time to watch Dhurandhar 2 and rest.
He also shared his plan for the next morning. After finishing the movie, he intended to join the queue at around 3 am, collect a yatra card, and proceed directly for darshan.
“Ab pehle aaram se movie dekhunga, phir subah 3 baje line mein lag jaunga, yatra card lunga aur seedha darshan ke liye nikal jaunga,” he adds.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Woman spotted working on laptop during ‘Dhurandhar 2’ 11 pm theatre show, video goes viral
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users found Madhav’s idea smart and relatable, calling it a practical way to deal with an unexpected halt.
Many users said they would have done the same, while others appreciated the light-hearted approach of turning a wait into a movie night.
One of the users commented, “Vaishno Devi Temple bhi ho jayega aur Dhurandhar 2 ka night show bhi… perfect combo.”
Also Read: Internet spots editing error in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, fans refuse to believe it: ‘AI hai’
A second user commented, “Wah bhai, full paisa vasool planning ₹300 mein entertainment + ₹1,200 saving… smart move!”
A third user commented, “We do this in trips all the time when we have some time to kill - especially for the AC in hot summer days.”
“Peak budget travel…” another user commented.