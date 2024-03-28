 Man shares what he was asked during an interview, calls it the 'worst and most ridiculous' question | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man shares what he was asked during an interview, calls it the 'worst and most ridiculous' question

Trisha Sengupta
Mar 28, 2024 12:29 PM IST

"The dumbest interview question I've ever gotten," a Reddit user wrote as a part of a viral post that has created chatter.

A man took to Reddit to share the 'worst and most ridiculous' question he was asked during an interview. In his post, the man claimed that the "vibe" of the interview, which was going great until then, completely changed after he answered.

A Reddit user shared about a particular question he was asked during an interview. His post has gone viral. (Unsplash/@vantaymedia)
A Reddit user shared about a particular question he was asked during an interview. His post has gone viral. (Unsplash/@vantaymedia)

"The dumbest interview question I've ever gotten, and how I answered it wrong," the Reddit user wrote.

"Just a normal office job. Nothing amazing, but really good pay for what it is. Interview was going great. Thought I had this thing wrapped up, then was asked the worst, most ridiculous question I've ever gotten in an interview. 'So, say your day starts at 8:30. What time would you get to your desk?' I kind of snickered and said, 'I'd be there at 8:25'," he added.

In the following lines, he shared that the interviewers didn't say anything after he answered and had "grimaces on their faces".

Take a look at the entire post here:

The dumbest interview question I've ever gotten, and how I answered it wrong
byu/WoodyStLouis inantiwork

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1,700 upvotes. The share has further accumulated several comments.

What did Reddit users say about this interview question?

"When they ask if I have any questions for them at the end, I always ask, 'What does success in this role look like?' They stutter, never have an answer prepared, and tell me no one's ever asked and that they haven't thought about it. I've always been offered the job," shared a Reddit user.

"If I feel like the interview is going well and the interviewer and I are getting along well, I'll turn that into a hypothetical. 'Say I end up joining the team, and a year from now you're looking back and thinking we made a great hire. What will I have done to make you think that?' Works like a charm. (A childhood friend suggested this to me when we reconnected in our mid-20s while I was doing interviews for grad school admissions, and I have used that strategy then and for jobs since)," joined another.

"I've been told that several times. Other than the 1st few times I heard it, that statement is always followed by me asking, 'May I clock in 15 minutes early?'. When they inevitably say 'No', my answer is I will be here at the earliest time I can clock in," added a third.

"They likely wanted to hear 8:15. On time is late, 15 minutes early is on time. It's a garbage philosophy believed by people who don't value their own time or that of others. Your answer was better," wrote a fourth.

