Man ‘solves’ Rubik’s Cube in over one second. He shares truth behind the viral video

There are many for whom solving a Rubik’s Cube is tough. Probably that is the reason, the videos that showcase others doing so often become viral. Just like this video that shows a man ‘solving’ the puzzle. However, unlike the other videos there is a twist in this clip that makes it even more interesting to watch.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of an artist named Hyde. “Rubik’s Cube World Record - 1.26 Seconds,” wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show him sitting on a chair with a cube kept in front of him on a table. He gets ready, touches the cube, and instantly solves it. A timer kept in front of table shows how he does so with a little over one second.

The video, since being shared, has gone super viral and gathered more than 3.4 million likes, including one from cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The clip also ended up creating a chatter with many arguing that the cube was already half solved. Also, there were a few others who thought that the man actually created a record.

The artist finally took to the comments section of the video to satisfy everyone’s curiosity and wrote that the video is not genuine. “It’s a joke, I’m a magician,” he shared.

This is not the only video he posted. In yet another clip, he also shared how he ended up solving the puzzle so quickly. He captioned the video, “FAKE Rubik’s Cube World Record.” Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 3.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

