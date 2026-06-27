Man tries frying an egg outdoors as Netherlands swelters at 40°C. Watch what happened

The text on the video reads, "POV: It's 40+ degrees in Netherlands, so I'm trying to fry an egg."

As the camera continues rolling, the egg slowly begins to cook. After waiting for a few minutes, Nathan flips it over and lets the other side cook as well. By the end of the clip, the egg appears fully cooked, suggesting that the intense heat may have done the job.

The video begins with Nathan opening the window of his room and reaching outside to feel the temperature of the pavement below. After checking how hot it is, he carefully places a frying pan on the sun soaked surface. He then pours a generous amount of oil into the pan before cracking an egg into it.

Shared on Instagram by Nathan, the clip has left viewers both amused and sceptical, with many debating whether the experiment was genuine or if the pan had been heated beforehand.

The scorching heat sweeping across parts of Europe has prompted people to come up with unusual ways of showing just how hot it really is. One such video from the Netherlands has caught the internet's attention after a man attempted to cook an egg outdoors using nothing but the blazing summer heat.

Internet is divided While many viewers found the experiment entertaining, others questioned whether the weather alone could have cooked the egg.

One user joked, "Even for making chicken curry for four people, I don't use that much oil, mate."

Another commented, "There is a little bit of egg in your oil."

"I got distracted by that swimming pool of oil you poured in," another person wrote.

Some viewers wondered if people walking below would end up wearing the hot oil instead of the egg. One comment read, "Someone down on the street is just getting random hot oil on them from that flip."

Not everyone was convinced by the experiment. "Impossible. Public deception. The boiling point of oil is around 200 degrees Celsius. The pan had been heated on the stove beforehand," one user claimed.

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Another agreed, writing, "The pan was preheated. Forty degrees can't be hot enough to fry the egg like this."

Others, however, saw the lighter side of the video. One person remarked, "This is so normal in Brazil."

Another Dutch user jokingly wrote that after walking through the heatwave, people might suddenly find drops of boiling oil landing on them from above.

Whether the egg was cooked entirely by the sun or not, the video has certainly added a humorous twist to the conversation around Europe's record breaking summer temperatures.