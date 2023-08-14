Home / Trending / Man tries guessing Twitter user’s height with this iPhone trick

Man tries guessing Twitter user’s height with this iPhone trick

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 14, 2023 11:48 PM IST

A woman shared a picture of herself and asked netizens to guess her height.

A woman posted a picture of herself and asked Twitter users to guess her height. Hilarity ensued when a Twitter user tried to guess her height using the iPhone she is holding.

A woman shared this picture of herself and asked netizens to guess her height. (Twitter/@daalmakhniiii)

“Guess my height,” Twitter user S wrote as she posted the picture. The photo shows her standing in front of a storage cabinet dressed in a pink top and a pair of pants. Her smiling face is partially covered by an iPhone she is holding in her hand.

Her post received several reactions and one of them is from a fellow Twitter user, Sagar Budhwani. He reposted S’ image along with a few additions. He first guessed the model of the iPhone. He then calculated its length and tried determining the woman’s height with the phone as a reference.

Take a look at these tweets:

Was his calculation right or was he way off the mark? S took to the comments section to reply that Budhwani got it all wrong.

Take a look at what S wrote about the Twitter user’s reply to her post:

Both the tweet and the reply received tons of comments and likes from people. While some tried guessing her height, others took a route of hilarity while reacting.

What did Twitter users say about these posts?

“I’d say you’re as tall as your dreams and aspirations – which is immeasurable!” wrote a Twitter user along with a googly eyes emotion. “5’1,” guessed another. To which, S replied, that it is not her actual height. A second added, “Pythagoras use karne ka mauka aa gaya hai [It's time to use Pythagoras theorem]”. A third commented, “Why? Can’t you measure yourself. A fourth wrote, “Kyu? UPSC mein aaega? [Will it be asked on UPSC]”.

