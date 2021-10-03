Man’s incredible juggling performance involving fire amazes people. Watch

A video of an artist’s juggling performance involving fire has left people surprised and amused. Shared on Instagram, the video features artist Dan Wasdahl from USA.

Ripley's Believe It or Not shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Dr. Dan Wasdahl isn’t your average #pathologist. He’s juggled (quite literally) many different titles and hobbies throughout his life, one of which in the #circus arts. Here’s a sneak peek at what @dan_wasdahl has been up to this past year!” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show him preparing for his performance. Take a look at the video to see the display of his amazing skills.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,100 likes and counting. It has also accumulated various comments.

“That’s cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “We love Dan,” expressed another. Many also shared fire emoticon to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

