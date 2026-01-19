Marriyum Aurangzeb's mother on Pak leader’s viral transformation: ‘Sirf chai, coffee pi rahi hai’

Now, addressing the speculation, Marriyum Aurangzeb’s mother, Tahira Aurangzeb, dismissed the rumours and attributed the change entirely to weight loss. “It’s the result of a strict diet, no cosmetic procedures involved,” she said.

As images from the wedding circulated on social media, users began speculating that the transformation could be the result of surgical enhancement. Before-and-after pictures were widely shared, fuelling debates and commentary across platforms.

Marriyum Aurangzeb , Pakistan Punjab’s senior minister for information and environment, drew widespread attention after attending the lavish wedding celebrations in Lahore. Photographs from the event showed her with a noticeably sharper face, leaner frame and an overall changed look, prompting comparisons with her earlier public appearances.

The mother of Pakistani minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has reacted after her daughter’s appearance at Junaid Safdar’s wedding sparked online speculation, with many users questioning whether the senior leader had undergone cosmetic procedures.

Tahira explained that her daughter has been following a disciplined diet for the past few months. “She has been on a diet for quite some time. She has been drinking only tea and coffee. She just reduced her weight, which is why she is looking different,” she said, adding that there had been no surgery or medical intervention of any kind.

She further noted that weight loss alone can significantly alter facial features. “If today I stop eating, my face will also look small and slim. For the past two to three months, she has been on a strict diet… she has just reduced weight, which is why her face is looking small and slim,” Tahira added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, 45, is a prominent politician in Pakistan affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League‑Nawaz (PML‑N) since 2013.

She currently serves as Senior Minister in the Government of Punjab, overseeing major departments including environment protection, planning, forestry, fisheries, wildlife and special initiatives. According to a Tribune report, she has also been assigned tourism, archaeology and museums.