Marry My Husband star Song Ha-yoon under fire after bullying allegations, admits expulsion from school

Hit K-drama Marry My Husband's star Song Ha-yoon, 37, is under fire after allegations of bullying by her came to light. As per reports, on April 1, an unnamed individual accused Song Ha-yoon of being a bully in high school. The victim also detailed what went down between him and the actress when the two were in high school. Song Ha-yoon's agency denied the bullying accusations. (Instagram/@hayoonsong1202)

JTBC's current affairs program "Crime Chief" reported that Song Ha-yoon called the victim in the playground near a neighbourhood. While he was surprised by the sudden call, he also shared that the actress allegedly assaulted him and slapped him for 90 minutes. Soon after the episode was aired, Song's agency- Kingkong by Starship Entertainment- denied the accusation, claiming the actor did not know the informant. (Also Read: Marry My Husband’s Park Min Young overtakes Song Kang in buzzworthy actor rankings)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, the informant responded to it and said to Korea JoongAng Daily, "There was no way the actor did not know who he was". He also added, "If she did not know me, why would [she] have offered to pay for all expenses if I went to Korea or have reached me all the way to the United States? It doesn't make sense."

Later, a few others also came forward with similar allegations and shared their accounts with Song Ha-yoon. As per Koreaboo, an individual said, "I went to the same High School as her. She was forcibly transferred out of our High School because she and her gang bullied and assaulted a student, lol. Despite her fragile looks, she is very tough." While another added, "She used to rule her high school".

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Kingkong by Starship Entertainment confirmed that Song "was involved in an incident" where her classmate was bullied. The agency also shared that this is what led to her expulsion but also claimed that the actress "was not the one who assaulted the victim."

Song's agency vowed legal action against the informant and "Crime Chief" after the episode aired.