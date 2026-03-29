MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore on India's silent crisis: 'Careers going nowhere, marriages falling apart'

Indian entrepreneur and founder of MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore has shared a candid reflection on what he describes as a “silent” crisis unfolding across India — one that goes beyond economics and into people’s inner lives. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Billore said that in his extensive travels across the country, he noticed one thing in common among hundreds of people he met. Prafull Billore started his chai business after dropping out of Ahmedabad University in 2017.

That one thing was not ambition or even poverty, but a “quiet suffering” that seems to pervade millions.

“I travel across India and meet hundreds of people. Rich ones. Struggling ones. Young ones. Middle-aged ones,” he wrote. “And the most common thing I see isn’t ambition. It isn’t poverty either. It’s quiet suffering,” he said.

The silent suffering of Indians Billore, an MBA dropout who started his entrepreneurial journey by running a tea stall outside IIM Ahmedabad, described a range of struggles faced by Indians. He claimed to have observed “marriages falling apart” and “work that drains the soul”.

From strained personal relationships to financial stress and stagnating careers, he highlighted issues that are widely experienced but rarely discussed.

“Marriages falling apart. Relationships that feel like prisons. Work that drains the soul. Debt that never ends. Businesses that won’t grow. Finances that spiral. Careers going nowhere,” wrote the Ahmedabad-based CEO of MBA Chai Wala Group.

(Also read: 86% of Indian employees are 'struggling' or 'suffering': Gallup Global Workplace report 2024)

He also highlighted the mental and physical toll of such pressures, pointing to issues like “Obesity. Tension. Anxiety. Depression,” adding, “Nobody talks about it. Everyone is experiencing it.”