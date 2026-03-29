MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore on India's silent crisis: 'Careers going nowhere, marriages falling apart'
MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore has shared a candid reflection on what he describes as a “silent” crisis unfolding across India.
Indian entrepreneur and founder of MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore has shared a candid reflection on what he describes as a “silent” crisis unfolding across India — one that goes beyond economics and into people’s inner lives. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Billore said that in his extensive travels across the country, he noticed one thing in common among hundreds of people he met.
That one thing was not ambition or even poverty, but a “quiet suffering” that seems to pervade millions.
“I travel across India and meet hundreds of people. Rich ones. Struggling ones. Young ones. Middle-aged ones,” he wrote. “And the most common thing I see isn’t ambition. It isn’t poverty either. It’s quiet suffering,” he said.
The silent suffering of Indians
Billore, an MBA dropout who started his entrepreneurial journey by running a tea stall outside IIM Ahmedabad, described a range of struggles faced by Indians. He claimed to have observed “marriages falling apart” and “work that drains the soul”.
From strained personal relationships to financial stress and stagnating careers, he highlighted issues that are widely experienced but rarely discussed.
“Marriages falling apart. Relationships that feel like prisons. Work that drains the soul. Debt that never ends. Businesses that won’t grow. Finances that spiral. Careers going nowhere,” wrote the Ahmedabad-based CEO of MBA Chai Wala Group.
(Also read: 86% of Indian employees are 'struggling' or 'suffering': Gallup Global Workplace report 2024)
He also highlighted the mental and physical toll of such pressures, pointing to issues like “Obesity. Tension. Anxiety. Depression,” adding, “Nobody talks about it. Everyone is experiencing it.”
‘The real crisis’
In one of the more striking lines from his post, Billore observed a growing emotional disconnect in everyday life. “We are a society that is physically the most present — and mentally the most absent,” he wrote, elaborating further: “Sitting in the same room as their family. Gone somewhere else inside their head.”
Summing up his thoughts, Billore suggested that the deeper crisis facing society is not purely economic. “The real crisis isn’t in the economy. It’s happening inside people — silently, heavily, every single day.”
The post has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. While some agreed with Billore’s take, others offered differing opinions.
“This sounds more like selective pessimism than ground reality, struggles exist, but so do ambition, growth, and people actively improving their lives every day,” wrote one person.
“The economy gets dashboards and headlines. The inside of a person gets silence and ‘you’ll be fine.’ That asymmetry is itself part of the problem,” another said.
(Also read: Indian Google scientist backs OpenAI techie who quit over mental health: 'We get paid a lot but...')
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More