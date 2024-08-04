Medical student claims women pay 1 lakh more than men for ‘same goods and services’: 'Being a woman is so expensive’

A woman whose X bio says she is pursuing MBBS took to the platform to share how she thinks there is a disparity between what men and women pay for the "same goods and services". Her post has sparked a debate among people. While many supported her, others argued. An X post of a medical student claiming that women have to pay more than men has gone viral. (Unsplash/Christiann Koepke)

"Being a woman is so expensive - period hygiene products cost around ₹150 a month (average) - a good bra costs around ₹400-500, and you need a good supportive bra to workout/run/sports which costs anywhere around ₹800-1500. On an average women pay 7% more on similar products to men, but it can be much much more. Specifically, women get charged on average: 50% more on income protection, 29% more on razor blades, 16% more for body wash, etc. Most pink tax is found in personal care items, and clothing. On average women pay around $1300( ₹1 Lakh +) more than men for the same goods and services," she wrote.

With over 1.2 lakh views and more than 1,200 likes, the viral post has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this share?

“A good bra costs nothing less than 600. It goes to 2000,” wrote a fitness professional. Another added, “Seems like only you have periods, you wear bra only you clean unwanted hairs & we don't. For your kind information before getting job we the girls are dependent on father or elder brother and non working women are dependent on her husband,so don't post s**t just to get paid out.”

A third showed support and posted, “This is so true.” A fourth commented, “But the rest yeah I'm not particularly aware of the truth behind it so I'm not gonna say anything about that. And I do agree that the pink tax is cumbersome, but I don't really understand what the fix is because men aren't causing it, politics is.” A fifth expressed, “I am sorry but that's a flawed take.”

