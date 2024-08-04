 Medical student claims women pay ₹1 lakh more than men for ‘same goods and services’: 'Being a woman is so expensive’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Medical student claims women pay 1 lakh more than men for ‘same goods and services’: 'Being a woman is so expensive’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 04, 2024 02:41 PM IST

A medical student’s post claiming that women pay more for the same things and services when compared to men has sparked a debate among X users.

A woman whose X bio says she is pursuing MBBS took to the platform to share how she thinks there is a disparity between what men and women pay for the "same goods and services". Her post has sparked a debate among people. While many supported her, others argued.

An X post of a medical student claiming that women have to pay more than men has gone viral. (Unsplash/Christiann Koepke)
An X post of a medical student claiming that women have to pay more than men has gone viral. (Unsplash/Christiann Koepke)

"Being a woman is so expensive - period hygiene products cost around 150 a month (average) - a good bra costs around 400-500, and you need a good supportive bra to workout/run/sports which costs anywhere around 800-1500. On an average women pay 7% more on similar products to men, but it can be much much more. Specifically, women get charged on average: 50% more on income protection, 29% more on razor blades, 16% more for body wash, etc. Most pink tax is found in personal care items, and clothing. On average women pay around $1300( 1 Lakh +) more than men for the same goods and services," she wrote.

Take a look at her post here:

With over 1.2 lakh views and more than 1,200 likes, the viral post has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this share?

“A good bra costs nothing less than 600. It goes to 2000,” wrote a fitness professional. Another added, “Seems like only you have periods, you wear bra only you clean unwanted hairs & we don't. For your kind information before getting job we the girls are dependent on father or elder brother and non working women are dependent on her husband,so don't post s**t just to get paid out.”

A third showed support and posted, “This is so true.” A fourth commented, “But the rest yeah I'm not particularly aware of the truth behind it so I'm not gonna say anything about that. And I do agree that the pink tax is cumbersome, but I don't really understand what the fix is because men aren't causing it, politics is.” A fifth expressed, “I am sorry but that's a flawed take.”

What are your thoughts on this post shared by the X user?

