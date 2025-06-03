Meet the Massachusetts teen who made history as youngest male judge in the US at 16: ‘People have trouble believing'

In a historic achievement that has inspired many, a teenager from Hingham, Massachusetts, became the youngest male judge in the United States. At just 16 years and three days old, Henry Buckley was sworn in as a Justice of the Peace, serving alongside officials more than twice his age, reported Guinness World Records. Massachusetts law places no age restriction on the position. (Pexel)

“People still have trouble believing me when I tell them that I was a Justice of the Peace, which is understandable,” Henry told Guinness World Records.

The high school student, passionate about public service, was not deterred by his age. Henry had been politically inclined from an early age, influenced by his grandfather, a well-known attorney active in Massachusetts politics. His other major inspiration came from television.

“In the show, the main character, Andy Taylor, is the town’s beloved Sheriff and Justice of the Peace, and I wanted to play a similar role in my town, Hingham,” he shared, referring to The Andy Griffith Show.

How Henry Buckley earned the title

Though the journey to becoming a Justice of the Peace is complex, Massachusetts law places no age restriction on the position. Candidates must simply be registered voters and residents of the commonwealth, and a vacancy must exist. Henry met all the requirements, and after a detailed process, his appointment was confirmed.

“After getting four signatures on an application and a reference letter from a member of my community, I submitted my application to the Governor’s Office where it would be vetted,” he said.

“Governor Maura T. Healey then nominated me, and my application was sent to the Governor’s Council where I was unanimously confirmed. After I received my commission, I was sworn in and formally became a Justice of the Peace.”

Justice of the Peace appointees typically serve for seven years, performing a range of duties such as notarizing documents, conducting marriages, taking depositions, and even maintaining public order if required.

“Although I was never called upon to take bail or hear criminal complaints, it was within my purview,” Henry explained.

“I did, however, notarize documents and helped to publish a JP handbook that is used statewide. Since a JP is a type of law enforcement officer, called a ‘conservator of the peace’, I was legally bound to enforce public peace laws, but I was never put in a situation that required me to ‘keep the peace’.”

His commitment extended beyond administrative tasks. Henry testified before the Massachusetts legislature on youth voting rights and mental health reform, issues he deeply cares about.

Though he stepped down from his role in February to explore other public service avenues, Henry remains dedicated to his community and aims to attend law school.

“Being a Justice of the Peace means that you’re a leading figure in your community. The title comes with weight and that influence can be used to harness meaningful change,” he said.

“As a young person, I was able to prove that we, the up and coming generation, can do anything.”