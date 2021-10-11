Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma posts clip showing amazing view of nature from flight

A video shared by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has created a chatter. He took to Instagram to post the clip that shows his flight taking off from an airport. It is the scenery seen in the video that has now wowed people. There is a possibility that it will mesmerise you too.

“Take off from Shillong airport to Delhi. Amazing view and wonderful flight,” the chief minister wrote while sharing the video.

We won't give away much, so take a look at the incredible video:

The video has been shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. A few expressed how they wish to visit the beautiful state.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “It's beautiful,” shared another. “Wish to experience,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma?