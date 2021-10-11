Home / Trending / Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma posts clip showing amazing view of nature from flight
trending

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma posts clip showing amazing view of nature from flight

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma took to Instagram to share the video of the flight.
The image is taken from the video posted by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.(Instagram/@conrad_k_sangma)
The image is taken from the video posted by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.(Instagram/@conrad_k_sangma)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

A video shared by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has created a chatter. He took to Instagram to post the clip that shows his flight taking off from an airport. It is the scenery seen in the video that has now wowed people. There is a possibility that it will mesmerise you too.

“Take off from Shillong airport to Delhi. Amazing view and wonderful flight,” the chief minister wrote while sharing the video.

We won't give away much, so take a look at the incredible video:

+

The video has been shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. A few expressed how they wish to visit the beautiful state.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “It's beautiful,” shared another. “Wish to experience,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram conrad sangma
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out